* Tougher capital rules expected by end of 2014
* Supervisors urged to press banks on succession plans
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 1 Banks will have to hold more
capital after recent hefty fines, trading losses, money
laundering and rate-rigging showed that operational risks are
not being covered properly.
Finance ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) economies meet
in Mexico this weekend to consider what else needs to be done to
ensure that the world's biggest banks do not come calling for
fresh taxpayer bailouts.
The G20's regulatory task force, the Financial Stability
Board (FSB), said in a report for ministers that the recent
spate of high-profile "events and failures" make a
root-and-branch rethink of capital rules a matter of urgency.
"Supervisors have found real weaknesses in the assessment of
capital for operational risk and in the models used and their
assumptions, leading to the need for material increases in
capital," the FSB report said.
The risks targeted include fraud, money laundering and
technology failures.
Barclays was fined a record 290 million pounds
($467.21 million) in June for rigging the London Interbank
Offered Rate (Libor), a widely used benchmark interest rate.
U.S. energy regulators this week proposed fining the bank $470
million for alleged rigging of California's power markets.
Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, blamed for losses
of $2.3 billion, is on trial accused of fraud and false
accounting. HSBC had to set aside $700 million to cover
fines and other costs after a U.S. Senate report accused the
banks of having lax controls against money laundering.
"The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision should update
its capital requirements for operational risk by the end of
2014," the FSB report said.
The committee, comprising banking supervisors and central
bankers from the G20 countries, will also report by June 2014 on
how existing capital rules for operational risk are being
applied.
Extra requirements to cover operational risk would be
separate from the basic 7 percent capital buffer that every bank
will have to hold under the Basel III rules being phased in from
January.
CONTROL STANDARDS
It will report by the end of 2015 whether changes are needed
to supervisory guidelines on checking such risks.
The Basel Committee has already said that it is
investigating how banks tot up their different types of risk.
Other examples cited by the FSB include JP Morgan's
$5.8 billion loss from the "London whale" trades, a $390 million
hit for Knight Capital Group from a trading glitch and
Standard Chartered's $340 million settlement after
allegations it hid transactions with Iran from regulators.
"These events underscore the need for supervisors to
increase focus on operational risk management ... to improve the
resilience of the financial system and overall confidence," the
FSB report said.
The Basel Committee will also set minimum control standards
for managing operational risk within capital markets and trading
operations, areas highlighted by the recent losses at banks.
G20 leaders have already agreed that the world's top banks -
they have listed 29 so far, including Goldman Sachs and
Deutsche Bank - should face more intensive scrutiny
and hold higher levels of capital in their core cushions.
The FSB updated on Thursday its list of top banks that will
have to set aside the extra capital from 2016.
The watchdog said supervisors must look beyond risks and
"follow the money" to examine whether the business model is
sustainable and the bank's board has the right "culture".
Supervisors will need to be on their guard as financial
institutions seek new ways to generate earnings, such as
expanding further into wealth management and other areas where
capital requirements are currently low, the it said.
Banks should have the right "tone from the top", a phrase
used by Britain's Financial Services Authority when it teamed up
with the Bank of England to force out Bob Diamond as chief
executive of Barclays after the Libor fine.
The FSB added that supervisors should adopt "proactive
approaches" to assessing succession plans for top bank officials
"to lessen the influence of dominant personalities and
behaviours". Meetings between regulators and bank boards should
be stepped up.
However, it cautioned ministers that more intensive
supervision would work only if regulators have enough resources
and the right expertise.