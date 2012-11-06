LONDON Nov 6 New rules forcing banks to hold
cash buffers to withstand market shocks from 2015 won't be ready
until early next year or later, a top regulator said, giving
banks less time to raise the trillions of dollars they are
likely to need.
The Basel III global accord requiring banks to hold more
capital and liquidity starts a six-year phase in from January.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which wrote the
accord, had previously signalled the rules would be ready by
December, giving banks more time to raise an estimated $4.4
trillion.
Under the rules, banks will have to hold a buffer of largely
highly-rated government debt, the rest in corporate bonds or
cash for use if market funding suddenly dries up - as it did in
the 2007 credit crunch, forcing central banks to step in.
But the liquidity buffer has proved contentious, with banks
and some governments fearing it will divert money that could be
better used to help the wider economy.
Banks want a wider variety of assets to be eligible for
inclusion in the buffer, and for the "stress scenario" to
calculate the buffer's size to be eased.
Agreeing tweaks to the liquidity rule is taking time.
"We are working towards being able to announce the final
form of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) in the first part of
2013," Basel Committee Secretary General Wayne Byres said in a
speech on Tuesday.
The second element of the buffer, to cover cash demands of a
year or more, "will take longer", Byres said.
Britain moved early to force its banks to build up liquidity
buffers but has now allowed them to be trimmed if the freed up
money is lent to businesses.
The European Union and United States have yet to put in
place formal rules to apply Basel III from January though many
banks already meet the requirements in full.
"Therefore, the arrival of Basel III is more of a 'hasten
slowly' approach than any kind of 'big bang' change," Byres
said.
Basel III on its own won't be enough to ensure financial
stability and the committee is working on reinforcing several
elements, Byres added.