* "Too big to fail" banks still not reformed
* Key global deadlines for new rules seen slipping
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 17 Five years since the start of the
financial crisis, taxpayers would still be forced to foot the
bill should more banks fail because countries are delaying
alternative solutions.
Finding a way to shut down big banks quickly without
triggering market mayhem -- the threat of which prompted
governments around the world to resort to publicly-funded
bailouts between 2007 and 2009 -- remains a mammoth task.
Britain, Switzerland and the United States, frustrated by
the slow pace of reform, have drawn up plans giving their local
regulators power to step in should a major lender go bust.
But they still need a global deal to give those same powers
to regulators worldwide if the laws are to be effective.
The UK published its plans this month, hoping to get other
countries moving and draw lessons from the collapse of U.S. bank
Lehman Brothers in September 2008, the impact of which is still
being felt in the markets.
"The UK may have set the pace but progress will be made
based on the speed of the peloton and not all countries seem to
be following the same schedule," said Steven Hall, a partner at
KPMG which advises banks on resolution.
"First past the finishing line won't mean a gold medal
unfortunately unless we can get everyone working to similar
timetables and agendas."
Similarly concerned by such slow progress the Financial
Stability Board (FSB), which vets the world's top economies, has
launched a public review of how far G20 countries have come in
implementing new so-called resolution laws, ten months after it
listed the powers they must give to their financial regulators.
Few countries have implemented new legislation so far.
"Unfortunately it's about herding cats," a person familiar
with the G20 process said. "Progress is patchy."
CRUCIAL WEEKS
The next few weeks are crucial if this bank reform is to
stay on the agenda.
The FSB has ordered G20 countries to outline by September
their strategies for winding down their top banks without state
aid if they hit terminal trouble.
Then in December twenty-nine top banks identified by the FSB
must submit "living wills" to show how they would cope with a
big market shock without the taxpayer help that angered the
public and hit government finances.
Officials are not confident, however, that the first
deadline will be met. That would make the second largely
irrelevant. If deadlines are missed, the financial markets are
likely to react in adverse fashion to news that many major banks
are still not bomb-proof.
"There is a danger of this losing momentum as many countries
don't have resolution powers. A living will without resolution
powers is not worth anything," a regulatory official from a G20
country said on condition of anonymity.
National financial regulators have set up crisis management
groups for 24 of the 29 biggest banks but the FSB has warned
that much more work is needed on resolution plans and
cross-border supervisory cooperation.
Finance industry officials doubt that big banks in many
countries can fully meet the December FSB deadline for their
living wills given the time it takes to compile them.
Britain forced its six biggest banks, HSBC,
Barclays, RBS, Lloyds, Standard
Chartered, and the UK arm of Spain's Santander
to submit their living wills in June, six months early.
Those banks, which declined to comment for this article,
began working on pilot versions back in 2009-10.
CLASHES OVER BONDHOLDERS
Most European Union countries put their individual plans for
dealing with failed banks on hold after proposing just one
cross-border law to deal with all the banks in the zone.
That law has still not been approved however as countries
argue over the details.
There are clashes in particular over how bondholders in a
bank should suffer losses to underpin a collapsing lender and
thus shield taxpayers.
Some countries fear these "bail-ins" will put investors off
buying bank bonds and that even if the law passed it would be
years before they could take effect.
So regulators are looking at ways to penalise banks whose
living wills don't appear workable in practice, such as by
forcing them to hold extra capital until changes are made.
That would be a painful penalty given that banks are already
being forced by new global legislation known as Basel III to
hold capital of at least 7 percent in order to protect against
risky bets and bad debts.
"It seems the Financial Services Authority is already
linking the...credibility of recovery options with a potential
increase in capital funds," said Etay Katz, a financial partner
at Allen & Overy.
Another lawyer said some lenders are being told to hold more
capital or find other way to make themselves easy to wind down
as regulators take inspiration from approaches taken elsewhere.
"Switzerland has an explicit (capital) buffer that is linked
to resolvability. We don't have one yet in the UK but that may
come up next year," a UK official familiar with the debate said.
The FSA had no comment.
LONG PROCESS
UK regulators will give each of the country's six big banks
a year or so to comply with rules on being "resolvable".
Along the way more questions are likely to arise, such as
the ability of banks in the process of shutting down to
outsource some services outside of the EU.
Some lawyers say easy resolution of a big bank is "fiction".
Others, like Thomas Huertas, an Ernst & Young consultant and
former top UK banking supervisor, argue structural changes alone
may not be enough.
But bank regulators are determined, and say the continuous
process can only bring about improvements.
"This is still early days in what is a long and permanent
process in which both banks and regulators learn along the way,"
said Chris Bates, a lawyer at Clifford Chance.