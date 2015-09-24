By Huw Jones
| LONDON, Sept 24
LONDON, Sept 24 Global regulators meet in London
on Friday to agree a rule on stopping banks being "too big to
fail" by requiring them to hold enough equity capital and bonds
to avoid taxpayers being called on in a crisis.
The Financial Stability Board (FSB), chaired by Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney, wants the world's biggest banks to
have enough funds to tap when in trouble.
The proposed rule is known as total loss absorbency capacity
or TLAC, and is seen by Carney as the last major reform after
the 2007-09 financial crisis forced governments to shore up
lenders.
The rule will apply to nearly all the 30 big banks the FSB
has already deemed to be "globally systemic" such as Goldman
Sachs, Deutsche Bank and HSBC.
Under the original proposal, the banks would hold TLAC, made
up of capital and bond issuance, equivalent to 16 to 20 percent
of their risk-weighted assets, when written down.
The TLAC figure would include the 10 percent or so of
capital to risk-weighted assets the big banks already hold under
existing rules.
The FSB is made up of treasury officials, regulators and
central bankers from the Group of 20 economies (G20) and has
faced splits over how tough the TLAC reform should be.
A compromise has been proposed to phase in the new
requirement so that banks would hold TLAC of 16 percent from
2019, rising to 20 percent by 2022 or later.
This would be an alternative to a single, fixed figure for
TLAC from 2019, as initially foreseen.
Also under the original proposal, TLAC must be equivalent to
double the global minimum leverage ratio, currently set at 3
percent. A leverage ratio is a broad measure of capital to all
of a bank's assets on a non-risk weighted basis.
However, global banking regulators are in separate
discussions on whether the 3 percent minimum should be higher
and won't make a final decision until 2016 or later, creating
uncertainties for banks having to prepare for TLAC.
A banking source said the FSB may agree to continue with
doubling the current 3 percent leverage ratio for TLAC, and
revisit this calculation once regulators have decided on a final
minimum ratio.
"I am more optimistic they will reach a deal on Friday," the
source added.
UBS and Bank of America have said they can meet the TLAC
requirement well ahead of 2019, if not already. A deal on Friday
would need endorsement from G20 leaders meeting in November.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Adrian Croft)