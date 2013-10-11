WASHINGTON Oct 10 Leading emerging-market
nations said on Thursday that the pessimism about their
performance is not justified by the fundamentals of economies
that continue to drive the global recovery.
The International Monetary Fund warned in a report this week
that the unwinding of U.S. monetary stimulus would pose a danger
for emerging economies that have slowed sharply after the boom
of the past decade.
Economic officials of the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia,
India, China and South Africa - downplayed worries that emerging
economies are losing their appeal.
"Our concern is that emerging markets are being called all
source of names, fragile, etc when in fact that is not the
case," South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan told
Reuters on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual
meeting in Washington.
"Our fundamentals are pretty sound, although some of them
(emerging nations) face particular vulnerabilities, but so do
European countries."
Expectations that the Federal Reserve would reduce its
bond-buying program triggered an exodus of investors from
emerging markets that raised fears about the strength of those
economies.
The massive outflow of capital has severely eroded the
balance of payments of countries like India and Brazil, dragging
down the value of their currencies to multi-year lows and
raising inflationary pressures.
Still, emerging nations said their economies are ready to
face lower global liquidity with hefty U.S. dollar reserves and
healthy fiscal accounts.
"We don't see justification for such a level of pessimism,"
Brazil's Deputy Finance Minister Carlos Cozendey told reporters
after a meeting of BRICS finance ministers. "Even the IMF in its
report says that despite everything that is happening emerging
nations continue to support the global economy."
Capital outflows have eased since the Fed decided to not
taper its stimulus last month.