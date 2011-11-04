* BRICS want clarity on euro zone strategy before funding
* Most favour supporting euro area through IMF
* Indian PM: cannot afford disruption of trade, capital
flows
By Abhijit Neogy and Isabel Versiani
CANNES, France, Nov 4 Emerging economies are
concerned about the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on
their economies but will stand back and wait for Europeans to
come up with solutions before they offer help.
The BRICS, the powerful emerging market economies of Brazil,
Russia, India, China and South Africa, have said they are open
to investing in the euro zone but through the International
Monetary Fund.
"We would support the IMF in playing an appropriate role to
backstop preventive steps taken within the euro zone," Indian
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said after the G20 summit on
Friday.
The euro zone is a huge market for export-led countries like
China and Brazil, and a financial meltdown in Europe could cause
a sharp slowdown in global economic growth.
"If the financial and banking systems of Europe are not in
good shape, then trade flows, capital flows get disrupted and if
that happens, that will be some cost to the economy," Singh
said.
So the new economic powers have a strong interest in
preventing contagion spreading from Greece to bigger vulnerable
European economies such as Italy and Spain.
However the emerging economies, some of which once endured
European colonial rule or domination, are wary of putting
hard-earned capital at risk and some have political demands in
return for supporting Europe.
China wants the European Union to grant it market economy
status, a long-standing demand that would give Beijing better
protection against anti-dumping trade actions, in return for any
help to the euro zone.
There is also intense debate among Chinese academics, policy
advisers and bloggers on how safe an investment Europe is.
Li Daokui, an adviser to the Chinese central bank, said on
Friday that Beijing should await workable plans from Europe
before putting money into any bailout investment fund.
China should insist on "certain controls" over how the money
would be used, he told a forum in Beijing, adding that it would
be best to act jointly with other BRICS countries.
Beijing also wants the European Union to lift an arms
embargo imposed in 1989 after the violent suppression of
pro-democracy protests in Tienanmen Square.
Brazil says financial help for Europe should be linked to
more power for emerging nations in the IMF, reflected in their
quota shares in the Fund.
"We discussed quotas and the fact that IMF governance has to
reflect changes in the correlation of forces. This has to be
expressed with some countries having the right to more quotas,
and others to less," Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said.
But for some countries, the key issue is that they are not
yet convinced that Europe has a convincing strategy for
overcoming the crisis.
"Yes, we will wait till the euro zone shows that it has a
credible plan which can work," said a senior South African
official who sat in on most meetings at the two-day summit.
Euro zone leaders adopted a three-pronged strategy at a
Brussels summit last week to reduce Greece's debt mountain,
scale up their EFSF rescue fund and create investment vehicles
to attract foreigners to support European bond markets.
But smooth implementation of that package was cast into
doubt within days when beleaguered Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou angered EU peers and spooked financial markets by
calling for a referendum on a new bailout plan, only to drop the
idea later under fierce European pressure.
The Cannes communique flagged the G20's intention to bolster
the resources of the International Monetary Fund but set no
figures. G20 sources told Reuters that it could raise as much as
$350 billion.
(Editing by Paul Taylor/Ruth Pitchford)