LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 16 Mexican President
Felipe Calderon said on Saturday he thinks it is possible that
the G20 members' contributions to the International Monetary
Fund will exceed $430 billion.
"I estimate that it could be a bigger capitalization" than
was agreed in April, Calderon told reporters. The G20 is meeting
here next week.
In April, the IMF said it had secured at least $430 billion
to increase its firepower, but many countries such as Brazil,
China, Russia and Mexico itself have not yet said what specific
amount they will contribute.
