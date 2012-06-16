LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 16 Mexican President Felipe Calderon said on Saturday he thinks it is possible that the G20 members' contributions to the International Monetary Fund will exceed $430 billion.

"I estimate that it could be a bigger capitalization" than was agreed in April, Calderon told reporters. The G20 is meeting here next week.

In April, the IMF said it had secured at least $430 billion to increase its firepower, but many countries such as Brazil, China, Russia and Mexico itself have not yet said what specific amount they will contribute.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Jackie Frank)