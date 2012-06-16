TORONTO, June 16 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Saturday that he does not expect the Europeans
to produce a broad plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis at
the G20 summit next week.
"I hope, particularly in the bilateral sidebar meetings, we
can make some progress with our European allies, with the
Germans and the others," he said during an interview on CBC
Radio. "I've had conversations with some of them in the past few
days, and I hope we can get them to the right place."
Flaherty said he thought it was more likely the Europeans
would reach an agreement at a meeting of the European Council at
the end of this month.
The finance minister said the Conservative government's
contingency plan for dealing with the fallout from an
intensifying European crisis would include some of the measures
taken during the 2007-09 financial crisis to maintain liquidity
within the Canadian system.
"We have an agreement with the Bank of Canada on how to move
forward with some of these actions if we need to," he said.
Flaherty said Ottawa would implement such a contingency plan
if financial markets turned disorderly, creating a fresh credit
crunch that threatened lending, investment and ultimately job
creation.
(Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Jackie Frank)