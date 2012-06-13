OTTAWA, June 13 Canada's finance minister said on Wednesday the Greek election results have the potential to create a "disruptive moment" on the eve of the G20 summit in Mexico but that policymakers will deal with that problem if it arrives.

"It could result in a disruptive moment if the Greek election were to result in a disassociation of Greece from the pact that our European colleagues have developed with respect to austerity," Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa.

"So we'll deal with it as it comes," he said, when asked about G20 contingency plans in that event. (Reporting By Randall Palmer; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway)