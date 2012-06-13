UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
OTTAWA, June 13 Canada's finance minister said on Wednesday the Greek election results have the potential to create a "disruptive moment" on the eve of the G20 summit in Mexico but that policymakers will deal with that problem if it arrives.
"It could result in a disruptive moment if the Greek election were to result in a disassociation of Greece from the pact that our European colleagues have developed with respect to austerity," Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa.
"So we'll deal with it as it comes," he said, when asked about G20 contingency plans in that event. (Reporting By Randall Palmer; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
Feb 17 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.