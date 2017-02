BERLIN Nov 5 Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Saturday Group of 20 finance ministers must have another meeting again before their next scheduled gathering in February in Mexico to quickly restore market confidence that has suffered during the euro zone's debt crisis.

"It looks like we're going to have yet another meeting... The consensus view (among the G20) is that we cannot wait that long (until Mexico). We do need to restore market confidence," Flaherty said during a panel discussion with German deputy finance minister Joerg Asmussen. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)