* Canadian finance official says Basel III schedule must be
respected
* Denies meeting less relevant because of absences
OTTAWA Nov 1 Canada will urge all countries to
stick to the agreed schedule for implementing tougher bank
capital rules at a Nov. 4-5 meeting of finance ministers and
central bankers from the Group of 20 nations, a senior finance
ministry official said on Thursday.
The so-called Basel III rules are the world's regulatory
response to the financial crisis, forcing banks to triple the
amount of basic capital they hold in a bid to avoid future
taxpayer bailouts.
They were to be phased in from January 2013 but areas such
as the United States and the European Union are not yet ready
and U.S. and British supervisors have criticized them as too
complex to work.
The Canadian official, who briefed reports ahead of the
meeting on condition that he not be named, said it was
imperative that the rules, the timelines and the principles
behind them be respected and said Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
would make that view known to his G20 colleagues.
Canada sees the European debt crisis as the biggest
near-term risk to the global economy, and it also expects the
U.S. debt crisis to be top of mind at the talks, the official
said.
But the meeting takes place just before the U.S.
presidential election and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner will be absent, so it remains unclear how much the G20
can pressure Washington on that front.
Some other countries have also scaled back their
delegations, raising doubts about how meaningful the meeting
will be.
The official dismissed that argument, saying high-level
officials substituting for their ministers allowed for extremely
important issues to be addressed anyway.
He said holding each country around the table accountable to
its past commitments helped keep the momentum going toward
resolving global economic problems.