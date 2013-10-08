OTTAWA Oct 8 The U.S. gridlock over government
finances will dominate a meeting of G20 finance officials this
week but should not slow down the group's work on an action plan
to bolster growth, a senior Canadian financial official said on
Tuesday.
The official, who briefed reporters on condition of
anonymity, said focusing on the short-term crisis in the United
States was the responsible thing to do at this time. But he said
finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20
advanced and emerging economies needed to maintain momentum on
dealing with a global recovery that has been unsatisfactory.
One of the key priorities for next year will be for each
country to commit to specific policies to bolster long-term
growth and Canada will push for details on those plans earlier
rather than later in 2014, he said.