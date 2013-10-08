* U.S. fiscal crisis to dominate G20 talks
* G20 can apply peer pressure to U.S.
* Canadian finance minister urges U.S. to tackle debt
* Canada to push for growth policy pledges in early 2014
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Oct 8 The U.S. gridlock over government
finances will dominate a meeting of G20 finance officials this
week but should not slow down the group's work on an action plan
to bolster long-term growth, a senior Canadian financial
official said on Tuesday.
The official, who briefed reporters on condition of
anonymity, said focusing on the short-term crisis in the United
States was the responsible thing to do because increased
uncertainty could throw a wrench in the efforts by the Group of
20 leading economies to engineer stronger growth. He said the
G20 might have some influence on U.S. officials through peer
pressure and discussion.
But he said the group should not lose sight of its ultimate
goal of figuring out how to improve on a global recovery that
has so far been unsatisfactory.
So far the U.S. government shutdown has had little effect on
the Canadian economy. Exporters, who rely heavily on the U.S.
market, say they have enough inventory to last a couple of weeks
without problem.
But a prolonged shutdown and uncertainty over raising the
U.S. debt ceiling could hurt Canada. "The closer you get to the
edge of the cliff, the odds increase that somebody trips, so
it's a problem," said Craig Wright, chief economist at RBC
Capital Markets.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said he was confident of a
quick resolution to the U.S. showdown and put the focus on the
high level of public debt in Washington.
"That's a real long term problem for the U.S. and the global
economy that needs to be tackled credibly," Flaherty said.
FROM RUSSIA TO AUSTRALIA
At the St. Petersburg summit last month, leaders agreed to
an action plan to create jobs and strengthen growth.
Canada, which has been co-chairing a working group on growth
strategies, wants countries to commit to specific policies and
reforms to bolster long-term growth and will push for details on
those plans earlier rather than later in 2014, he said.
From the Canadian perspective, the Washington meetings will
be crucial for establishing priorities for 2014 when Australia
hosts the G20.
Less of a worry for Canada is the eventual scaling back of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's $85 billion-a-month bond purchasing
program.
As long as the so-called tapering reflects an underlying U.S
recovery, that is good news for Canada, the finance official
said.
As for emerging economies which complain of market
volatility due to talk of Fed tapering, the official said
spillover effects from U.S. monetary policy were not the only
factors at play and structural reforms were needed in some of
those countries.
The G20 needs to work together to facilitate the transition
toward normal monetary policy, he said.