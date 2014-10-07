OTTAWA Oct 7 Finance ministers from the Group of 20 leading and industrialized nations will have their regular discussion about foreign exchange rates when they meet in Washington this weekend, a senior Canadian finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

He also said the meeting would focus on the underperforming global economy. One of the biggest concerns for ministers was weakness of demand in Europe, said the official, who spoke to reporters on the condition that he not be quoted directly. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)