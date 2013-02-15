MOSCOW Feb 15 Both fiscal discipline and
progress towards growth are possible, Canadian Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty said on Friday, urging his G20 colleagues to keep a
tight rein on their budgets despite sluggish economies.
Too often the debate within the Group of 20 leading
economies "has led to a false dichotomy between fiscal
discipline and a pro-growth agenda," the minister said in the
prepared text of his remarks at a G20 working dinner.
"While sound, medium-term plans to balance our budgets must
be in place, this does not preclude us from also taking actions
to promote jobs and growth, and position our countries for
long-term prosperity."
He highlighted Canada's plan to balance its budget over the
medium term, and said the ratio of federal debt to gross
domestic product was projected to resume its downward track.
The minister pointed to the G20's structural reform
commitments to increase labor market flexibility, undergo
regulatory reform and liberalize trade, and urged the group not
to backtrack.
Flaherty also voiced concern over rhetoric about currency
wars: "I am concerned with the escalation of 'currency war'
rhetoric, which ... is contributing to the uncertainty that is
holding back stronger growth," he said.
"We must send a signal by being unequivocal and united in
our support for market-determined exchange rates and our
opposition to protectionism."