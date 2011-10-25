* Urges Europe act on deficit, debt reduction

* Harper says doesn't expected another global recession

Oct 25 Canada and South Korea believe decisive action is needed from Europe and elsewhere to avoid a global recession, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said.

In a statement released after a telephone conversation between Harper and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, Harper's said the discussions highlighted the need for flexible exchange rates to promote sustainable, balanced growth.

"Both agreed that the Cannes Summit will take place at a critical juncture, where decisive action by all G20 leaders is needed if another global recession is to be avoided," the statement said.

Separately, in an interview with Canada's Postmedia group, Harper said he did not believe the world was heading for another recession, but it was important that countries act decisively to meet commitments on debt and deficit reduction.

Action in Europe was especially important he said.

"Europe may not be the only storm cloud on the horizon. But it is clearly the one that is most pressing and the most threatening," he said. "There's a very serious threat in the euro zone. I think all of the leaders are aware of that."

European leaders promise action on Wednesday on bank recapitalization and resolving their sovereign debt crisis.