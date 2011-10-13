PARIS, OCT 13 - Markets should not expect anything concrete from G20 talks this week on the design of a plan to deal with Greek and European debt, but the meeting is expected to underline the urgency of a solution, a senior Canadian finance official said on Thursday.

The official, taking part in preparatory talks for the Oct. 14-15 meeting of ministers and central bankers, said the Paris talks were working on a broader plan to bolster global growth, which would be presented to a November G20 summit in Cannes.

Besides dealing with Europe and slow growth, one of the components of the G20 plan will be to boost demand, with exchange rate flexibility being part of that. The official said Finance Minister Jim Flaherty would emphasize that when he meets Chinese Finance Minister Xie Xuren in Paris. (Reporting by Randall Palmer)