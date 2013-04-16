OTTAWA, April 16 Finance minister and central
bankers from the world's leading economies will discuss asset
prices at their Washington meetings this week, but the
surprising drop in gold is not a specific item on the agenda, a
senior Canadian finance official said on Tuesday.
The official said discussions on the economic and financial
market outlook, including the Cyprus crisis and asset price
reactions, will be a key part of the talks among the Group of 20
advanced and emerging economies in Washington on Thursday and
Friday.
Asked how the G20 would react to Japan's aggressive monetary
policy and the impact on its currency, the official said Canada
was supportive of Japan's actions and that the G20 believes
policy should target domestic economies and not exchange rates.