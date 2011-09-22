OTTAWA, Sept 22 There is a "justified frustration" among global policy makers over Europe's lack of decisive action to contain the Greek debt crisis, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

"I think there's some justified frustration with respect to the lack of political decisiveness in Europe. We have been talking about Greece as finance ministers since January 2010," Flaherty told reporters.

Flaherty spoke as finance ministers and central bankers began gathering in Washington for a meeting of the Group of 20 and International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)