OTTAWA, Sept 22 There is a "justified
frustration" among global policy makers over Europe's lack of
decisive action to contain the Greek debt crisis, Canadian
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.
"I think there's some justified frustration with respect to
the lack of political decisiveness in Europe. We have been
talking about Greece as finance ministers since January 2010,"
Flaherty told reporters.
Flaherty spoke as finance ministers and central bankers
began gathering in Washington for a meeting of the Group of 20
and International Monetary Fund.
