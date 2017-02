TORONTO Feb 23 The Group of 20 wealthy and emerging nations is not close to an agreement on increasing the resources of the Internatonal Monetary Fund to help it cope with Europe's debt crisis, a senior Canadian finance official said on Thursday.

The official repeated Canada's position that Europe must increase funding for its own financial firewalls before any broader move to increase IMF resources. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Janet Guttsman; Editing by Peter Galloway)