OTTAWA, June 13 Canada is willing to discuss the idea of fiscal stimulus at the upcoming meeting of the Group of 20 wealthy and emerging nations, but the government believes countries must focus on repairing their finances, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

"We can have a discussion about (stimulus), but obviously countries have to get their financial houses in order, otherwise we'll be back in the soup that we're in now," he told reporters in Ottawa. (Reporting by Louise Egan; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)