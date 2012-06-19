Canada will join 10 other nations in talks aimed at creating an Asia Pacific free trade agreement, Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced on Tuesday as part of a bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. market in favor of fast-growing emerging economies.

"Opening new markets and creating new business opportunities leads to jobs, growth and long-term prosperity for all Canadians," said Prime Minister Harper in a statement about the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

"A TPP agreement will enhance trade in the Asia-Pacific region and will provide greater economic opportunity for Canadians and Canadian businesses."

The deal will likely increase pressure on the country to scrap a farm support program that other countries see as protectionist. (Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)