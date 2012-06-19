(Adds bilateral meeting, details)

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 Canada will join 10 other nations in talks aimed at creating an Asia Pacific free trade agreement, likely increasing pressure on the country to scrap a farm support program that other countries see as protectionist.

A source familiar with the negotiations said an announcement would be made on Tuesday confirming the country's participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Los Cabos, Mexico.

On Monday, Mexico also joined the TPP, while doubts remained over Japan's seven-month-old bid to join the negotiations.

The other members of the group are the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has been pushing for entry into the TPP, but the country's controversial system of supply management for the dairy, poultry and egg sector is an obstacle.

The program limits domestic production of these products to match demand, and high tariffs are imposed on imports to protect farmers, a scheme considered unfair by competitors.

Keen to avoid losing votes in the province of Quebec, home to a big dairy industry, the Conservatives have promised to keep the program intact and exempt it from any eventual TPP negotiations.

Harper was set to meet U.S. President Barack Obama at 1:30 p.m. Eastern (1730 GMT) on Tuesday, Canadian officials said. An announcement would likely come after that.

Canadian and U.S. government officials did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation of Canada's participation in the TPP. (Los Cabos newsroom; Additional reporting by Doug Palmer in Washington; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)