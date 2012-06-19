(Adds bilateral meeting, details)
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 Canada will join 10
other nations in talks aimed at creating an Asia Pacific free
trade agreement, likely increasing pressure on the country to
scrap a farm support program that other countries see as
protectionist.
A source familiar with the negotiations said an announcement
would be made on Tuesday confirming the country's participation
in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), on the sidelines of a
G20 summit in Los Cabos, Mexico.
On Monday, Mexico also joined the TPP, while doubts remained
over Japan's seven-month-old bid to join the negotiations.
The other members of the group are the United States,
Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia,
Vietnam and Brunei.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has been pushing for
entry into the TPP, but the country's controversial system of
supply management for the dairy, poultry and egg sector is an
obstacle.
The program limits domestic production of these products to
match demand, and high tariffs are imposed on imports to protect
farmers, a scheme considered unfair by competitors.
Keen to avoid losing votes in the province of Quebec, home
to a big dairy industry, the Conservatives have promised to keep
the program intact and exempt it from any eventual TPP
negotiations.
Harper was set to meet U.S. President Barack Obama at 1:30
p.m. Eastern (1730 GMT) on Tuesday, Canadian officials said. An
announcement would likely come after that.
Canadian and U.S. government officials did not immediately
respond to requests for confirmation of Canada's participation
in the TPP.
