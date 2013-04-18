WASHINGTON, April 18 Bank of Canada Governor
Mark Carney warned on Thursday that interest rates could rise
sooner if the growth in household debt, which is related to the
housing market, was not tempered.
"A concern of the Bank of Canada...has been the pace of
growth of household debt, which has been related to dynamics in
the housing market. And so a number of measures have been taken
to slow that pace," he told a Reuters-sponsored event, noting
that the growth rate has fallen "quite nicely" to 3 percent from
13 percent.
"We have conducted monetary policy in, we think, a pretty
transparent way that has highlighted the risks to this, and the
potential consequences for the path of interest rates. In other
words, they could be higher sooner if this isn't addressed or
this isn't adjusted in a more timely way."
Asked if there was a Canadian housing bubble, and whether
this could burst, he said: "We see valuations in the housing
market as being quite firm and very firm in some markets. We are
seeing an adjustment in those prices and we are now seeing
household debt levels stabilize, albeit at high levels. But
things are moving in the right direction, including on the new
build side, on the housing starts side."
The governor said it was best if the adjustment took place
over a couple of years, and added that business investment and
exports would now need to pick up to fill in the gap from
housing if overall economic growth were to move higher.