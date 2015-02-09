(Recasts with more comment, background)
By Randall Palmer
ISTANBUL Feb 9 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney has urged the G20 to mount a "big push" to implement
global regulatory reforms, fearing that governments may be
tiring of non-stop rulemaking since the financial crisis six
years ago.
Carney was speaking ahead of a meeting of finance ministers
and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies (G20), whose
regulatory task force, the Financial Stability Board, he chairs.
Since Lehman Brothers bank crashed in September 2008, the
FSB has coordinated a welter of new banking and markets rules to
make the financial system more resilient to shocks.
In recent months, however, governments have switched focus
away from financial stability to reviving economic growth,
dampening some of the reform momentum.
The G20 meeting in Turkey's financial capital this week will
kick off discussions on whether there are "unintended
consequences" from all the new rules. Banks are pushing for
changes, arguing that the combination of so many rules is making
lending and trading too costly at times.
"I worry about reform fatigue, not surprisingly, both at the
FSB and more generally," Carney said at an Institute of
International Finance meeting ahead of the G20 gathering.
"Many of the toughest reforms are micro reforms that can
have big political coalitions against them and have payoff very
far into the future," he said.
One of the biggest reforms, signed off in principle by G20
leaders last November but yet to be finalised, is under attack
from banks.
Under the reform they would be forced to hold a large new
buffer of bonds that could be turned into equity to shore
themselves up in times of trouble without having to rely on
taxpayers, as many did in the financial crisis.
Carney has said the reform is crucial to ending so-called
"too big to fail" banks.
The FSB has sought to keep regulatory momentum going by
reassuring governments that the bonds plan is the last major
reform, with the main focus on applying all the agreed rules.
"This is the year of implementation... We want to have a big
push on this," Carney said.
Making financial derivatives like swaps traded among banks
more transparent was still far from done, Carney said.
"There's been progress on central clearing but not yet
enough, and then we look towards moving standardized contracts
onto exchanges; it's just not yet sufficient," Carney said.
FINANCIAL ABANDONMENT
Carney said that although the financial system was less
likely to amplify initial shocks than in 2008, there was no room
for complacency about its resilience.
Cost effective cross-border banking was becoming "extremely
difficult", partly because of having to comply with anti-money
laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF)
safeguards, Carney said.
"We are in a situation where we run some risk of financial
abandonment, if you will, that we would have countries or a
series of institutions effectively cut off from the global
system because global institutions cannot cost-effectively
assess AML/CTF risk," Carney said.
"So the question is what can we do, from the public sector
working with industry, to make that more efficient, more
cost-effective," Carney said.
