OTTAWA Oct 23 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney is preparing to take on the world's most powerful banks
as the next chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the
key driving force behind the reform of global financial
Here are some of Carney's comments on banks and reform, and
a comments about him.
SEPT 25, 2011, WASHINGTON
"If some institutions feel pressure today, it is because
they have done too little for too long, rather than because
they are being asked to do too much, too soon."
"Everyone is claiming to be a boy scout while accusing
others of juvenile delinquency. However, neither merit badges
nor detentions will be self-selected but, rather, determined by
impartial peer review and mutual oversight."
NOV 9, 2010, GENEVA
"Wholesale reforms of regulation, changes to policy and
adjustment of private behaviour are required. We should all
approach these tasks with a measure of humility."
"There is a firm conviction among policy-makers that losses
incurred in future crises must be borne by the institutions
themselves. This means management, shareholders and creditors,
rather than taxpayers."
"As we look back and move forward, we would all be advised
to remember that pride goes before the fall."
SEPT 14, 2010, BERLIN
"Consider the jaded attitudes of the bank CEO who
recounted: "My daughter called me from school one day, and
said, 'Dad, what's a financial crisis?' And, without trying to
be funny, I said, 'This type of thing happens every five to
seven years.'" Should we be content with a dreary cycle of
upheaval?"
JUNE 10, 2010, MONTREAL
"G-20 leaders have mandated a series of reforms to put the
global financial system on a more solid footing. These changes
are radical, not incremental."
"Today, after a series of extraordinary, but necessary,
measures to keep the system functioning, we are awash in moral
hazard. If left unchecked, this will distort private behaviour
and inflate public costs."
OCT 26, 2009, MONTREAL
"Direct support to the (banking) industry has been
breathtaking ... In effect, there was wartime spending on
peacetime calamity ... When this support was combined with an
intense flight to quality, large financial institutions
benefited disproportionately."
"The financial system must transition from its
self-appointed role as the apex of economic activity to once
again be the servant of the real economy."
"We will not remind market participants of the many oaths
they swore a year ago; nor do we expect scores of financiers to
join religious orders. However, we do expect those fevered
battlefield vows to be respected through daily peacetime
concern for and contributions to building a better, more
resilient financial system ... that serves the real economy, by
replacing those lost jobs and making up for that lost output."
TIME MAGAZINE, 2010
"Central bankers aren't often young, good-looking and
charming, but Mark Carney is all three -- not to mention wicked
smart."
