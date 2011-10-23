OTTAWA Oct 23 Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney is preparing to take on the world's most powerful banks as the next chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the key driving force behind the reform of global financial regulations. [ID:nN1E79M09Z]

Here are some of Carney's comments on banks and reform, and a comments about him.

SEPT 25, 2011, WASHINGTON

"If some institutions feel pressure today, it is because they have done too little for too long, rather than because they are being asked to do too much, too soon."

"Everyone is claiming to be a boy scout while accusing others of juvenile delinquency. However, neither merit badges nor detentions will be self-selected but, rather, determined by impartial peer review and mutual oversight."

NOV 9, 2010, GENEVA

"Wholesale reforms of regulation, changes to policy and adjustment of private behaviour are required. We should all approach these tasks with a measure of humility."

"There is a firm conviction among policy-makers that losses incurred in future crises must be borne by the institutions themselves. This means management, shareholders and creditors, rather than taxpayers."

"As we look back and move forward, we would all be advised to remember that pride goes before the fall."

SEPT 14, 2010, BERLIN

"Consider the jaded attitudes of the bank CEO who recounted: "My daughter called me from school one day, and said, 'Dad, what's a financial crisis?' And, without trying to be funny, I said, 'This type of thing happens every five to seven years.'" Should we be content with a dreary cycle of upheaval?"

JUNE 10, 2010, MONTREAL

"G-20 leaders have mandated a series of reforms to put the global financial system on a more solid footing. These changes are radical, not incremental."

"Today, after a series of extraordinary, but necessary, measures to keep the system functioning, we are awash in moral hazard. If left unchecked, this will distort private behaviour and inflate public costs."

OCT 26, 2009, MONTREAL

"Direct support to the (banking) industry has been breathtaking ... In effect, there was wartime spending on peacetime calamity ... When this support was combined with an intense flight to quality, large financial institutions benefited disproportionately."

"The financial system must transition from its self-appointed role as the apex of economic activity to once again be the servant of the real economy."

"We will not remind market participants of the many oaths they swore a year ago; nor do we expect scores of financiers to join religious orders. However, we do expect those fevered battlefield vows to be respected through daily peacetime concern for and contributions to building a better, more resilient financial system ... that serves the real economy, by replacing those lost jobs and making up for that lost output."

TIME MAGAZINE, 2010

"Central bankers aren't often young, good-looking and charming, but Mark Carney is all three -- not to mention wicked smart."