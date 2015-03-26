FRANKFURT, March 26 The global financial system
is safer but there is no room for complacency because of to
concerns about the international bond market, Financial
Stability Board Chairman Mark Carney said on Thursday.
The FSB coordinates financial regulation for the Group of 20
economies (G20) and has been introducing tougher rules for banks
and markets to plug gaps highlighted by the 2007-09 financial
crisis.
Carney, who is also governor of the Bank of England, said
the financial system was now safer, simpler and fairer but there
were concerns about liquidity, or the ability of investors to
sell holdings smoothly, in bond markets.
"Market adjustments to date have occurred without
significant stress. However the risk of a sharp and disorderly
reversal remains given the compressed credit and liquidity risk
premia," Carney told a news conference after a meeting of the
FSB.
"As a result, market participants need to be mindful of the
risks of diminished market liquidity, asset price
discontinuities and contagion across asset markets," he added.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Frank Siebelt, writing by Huw
