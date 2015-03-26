* FSB to study bond market liquidity, some asset managers
* FSB's Carney says bail-in bonds plan won't be revamped
(Adds more detail)
By Paul Carrel and Frank Siebelt
FRANKFURT, March 26 The global financial system
is safer but there is no room for complacency because of
concerns about the international bond market, Financial
Stability Board Chairman Mark Carney said on Thursday.
The FSB coordinates financial regulation for the Group of 20
leading economies (G20) and has been introducing tougher rules
for banks and markets to plug gaps highlighted by the 2007-09
financial crisis.
Carney, who is also governor of the Bank of England, said
the financial system was now safer, simpler and fairer but there
were concerns about liquidity, or the ability of investors to
sell bonds smoothly.
Policymakers worry that interest rate hikes could trigger a
stampede among investors to dump bonds at the same time.
"Market adjustments to date have occurred without
significant stress. However, the risk of a sharp and disorderly
reversal remains, given the compressed credit and liquidity risk
premia," Carney told a news conference after a meeting of the
FSB.
The FSB said members were concerned about the growth of
assets at funds that offer on-demand redemptions while investing
in less liquid assets.
It has agreed to identify financial stability risks
associated with market liquidity in fixed income markets and
asset management activities and will make policy recommendations
as necessary after initial findings are discussed in September.
FEW TLAC TWEAKS
The FSB has already published plans requiring the world's
top 30 banks like Goldman Sachs and HSBC to
issue bonds that could be written down to "bail-in" the lenders
if they get into trouble.
Seen as the final major reform for ending "too big to fail"
banks, the bonds are known as total loss absorption capacity or
TLAC and would be equivalent to 16-20 percent of a bank's risk
weighted assets.
Carney said lenders should expect the final version or term
sheet to look "very similar" to the draft plans when G20 leaders
endorse them at a summit in November, despite banks challenging
key elements.
"I wouldn't expect those more fundamental questions, which
goes against the principles behind TLAC, to be reflected in an
adjustment of the final agreement," Carney said.
He hinted at some flexibility in implementation, however,
"As well, I would underscore that the term sheet is a range
-- and there is a beginning and end to that range, so that is
relevant as well," Carney added.
Standard & Poor's has estimated that the 30 banks will have
to issue more than $500 billion in bonds to comply with TLAC.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Frank Siebelt; Writing by Huw
Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)