* Prices to eventually rise towards BOJ's 2 pct target
* Closely watching uncertainty over Brexit
* 'Helicopter money' is prohibited in Japan, advanced world
(Adds quote, details on 'helicopter money')
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
CHENGDU, China, July 23 Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday he would ease policy further if
necessary to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal, while
reiterating a commitment to continue with the current stimulus
until prices are anchored there.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of
finance ministers and central bankers in the southwestern
Chinese city of Chengdu, Kuroda maintained an upbeat view on the
Japanese economy and price outlook in spite of rising market
expectations for more BOJ monetary stimulus.
A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to
ease policy next week, forecasting a combination of measures in
another attempt to kick-start inflation.
"If the economy's (recovery) trend continues, leading wages
and prices to rise in a virtuous cycle, which is continuing,
prices will eventually rise to the 2 percent price stability
goal," Kuroda said.
"We always examine risk factors for the economy and prices
and will take additional easing steps if necessary to achieve
the price stability goal. I'll explain that together with
Japan's economy, prices and monetary policy at this meeting."
Kuroda went on to say that the major topic of G20 debate is
how Britain's vote to exit the European Union would affect the
global economy.
"Uncertainty will continue, including negotiations between
Britain and the EU, which will take years. So we will be paying
attention to such things," Kuroda said, adding that there was no
change in expectations for global growth to rise despite Brexit.
Kuroda also shrugged off speculation about "helicopter
money", saying that it would be prohibited by law if it meant
the BOJ directly underwriting government debt.
"If it means that central banks are directly underwriting
government bonds, or managing monetary and fiscal policies as
one, that would be prohibited in Japan as well as other advanced
economies, as lessons from history tell us," he said.
Japanese markets have risen this month on speculation that
authorities, battling to revive an economy dogged by decades of
anaemic inflation, will resort to using helicopter money,
possibly issuing perpetual bonds to underwrite public debt.
"If governments utilise fiscal policy while central banks
ease policy from the economic and price viewpoint, that would
boost the multiplier effect on the economy. This so-called
policy mix is nothing wrong as macro policy.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)