SHANGHAI Feb 27 British finance minister George
Osborne pushed to include the risk of Britain leaving the
European Union onto the list of risks to the global economy
agreed by financial leaders of the top 20 economies on Saturday,
G20 officials said.
Britain will vote in a referendum in June whether it wants
to remain part of the 28-nation EU.
British Prime Minister David Cameron negotiated a special
status for Britain in the bloc last week to help convince
Eurosceptics that continued membership would benefit the United
Kingdom more than leaving.
The risk of Britain exiting the EU, dubbed "Brexit", was not
in the original draft of the communiqué of finance ministers and
central bankers of the top 20 economies, but was added on the
insistence of Britain, G20 officials said.
The final G20 communique, seen by Reuters, lists "a shock of
a potential UK exit from the European Union" as one of the risks
to the global economy, alongside with volatile markets, cheap
commodities and the migration crisis.
"It was the British who called for it, but it did not meet
with opposition," one G20 official said. "Everyone around the
table would rather avoid a shock of that sort at such a fragile
time for the global economy," the official said.
Some G20 officials also saw the inclusion of the line on
Britain in the communique as a way to draw attention to the
negative consequences of exiting the EU to support Cameron's
campaign to stay in.
Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said that a
decision by Britain to leave the EU would have negative global
consequences.
"We would classify a UK exit from the EU as a powerful
geopolitical shock, a negative shock," Padoan told reporters in
Shanghai.
The City of London is a major financial centre for world
finance, accounting for roughly 10 percent of Britain's GDP and
some bankers believe that leaving the EU could disrupt business
and force many financial institutions to move out.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)