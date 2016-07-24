CHENGDU, China, July 24 British finance minister
Philip Hammond said on Sunday that uncertainty about how the
country will leave the European Union could be eased later this
year once the negotiating positions of both sides become
clearer.
"What will start to reduce uncertainty is when we are able
to set out more clearly the kind of arrangement we envisage
going forward with the European Union," Hammond told reporters
at the end of the meeting of top finance officials from the
Group of 20 economies.
"If our European Union partners respond to such a vision
positively - obviously it will be subject to negotiation - so
that there is a sense perhaps later this year that we are all on
the same page in terms of where we expect to be going. I think
that will send a reassuring signal to the business community and
to markets," he said.
The shock decision by British voters in a referendum to
leave the EU has featured heavily in the G20 meetings in Chengdu
on Saturday and Sunday. Officials from many countries have said
they want more clarity on how the Brexit process will unfold.
