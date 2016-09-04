HANGZHOU, China, Sept 4 British Prime Minister
Theresa May said she hoped for an open dialogue with Russia even
though the two countries have serious differences, speaking on
Sunday at the start of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir
Putin.
"While I recognise there will be some differences between
us, there are some complex and serious areas of concern and
issues to discuss, I hope we will be able to have a frank and
open relationship and dialogue," May said.
The two met during a G20 meeting in Hangzhou, eastern China.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by William James;
Editing by Kim Coghill)