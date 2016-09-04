HANGZHOU, China, Sept 4 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she hoped for an open dialogue with Russia even though the two countries have serious differences, speaking on Sunday at the start of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"While I recognise there will be some differences between us, there are some complex and serious areas of concern and issues to discuss, I hope we will be able to have a frank and open relationship and dialogue," May said.

The two met during a G20 meeting in Hangzhou, eastern China. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by William James; Editing by Kim Coghill)