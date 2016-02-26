SHANGHAI Feb 26 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the ambition of monetary policy has not been matched by structural measures and falls in liquidity have contributed to stress in financial markets.

Carney was speaking at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance in Shanghai in conjunction with a G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers.

He warned that moves by central banks to cut interest rates below zero risked creating a "beggar-thy-neighbour" environment which could leave the global economy trapped in low growth. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Nathaniel Taplin, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)