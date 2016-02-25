SHANGHAI Feb 25 China's central bank will
maintain a delicate balance between reforms and stability, while
continuing to make the yuan's exchange rate more flexible, Vice
Governor Yi Gang said on Thursday.
Yi said the People's Bank of China aims to keep the yuan's
value relatively stable against a basket of currencies, although
there would be increased yuan fluctuations against the U.S.
dollar.
He was speaking at a conference held by the Institute of
International Finance ahead of a meeting of policymakers from
the Group of 20 major economies in Shanghai on Friday and
Saturday.
