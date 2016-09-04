(Repeats to change slug for media clients)
HANGZHOU, China, Sept 4 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon said on Sunday that climate change scepticism is
over, the day after the United States joined China to ratify the
Paris agreement to curb climate-warming emissions.
Climate change sceptics dispute the widely held
understanding that excessive levels of emissions in the
atmosphere cause global warming and harm the environment, and
have become increasingly side-lined at international summits.
"The debate over climate phenomenon is over scientifically
and environmentally," said Ban, adding that the influence of
climate change deniers or sceptics has waned.
"It is affecting our day-to-day life," Ban said, at a new
conference ahead of a G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of
Hangzhou.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping
deposited the legal instruments to join the Paris agreement to
curb climate-warming emissions to Ban on Saturday, Ban said.
Experts have said the temperature target is already in
danger of being breached, with the U.N.'s weather agency saying
2016 is on course to be the warmest year since records began.
