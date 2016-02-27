SHANGHAI Feb 27 A draft of the G20 communique
seen by Reuters on Saturday says that monetary policy alone
cannot bring balanced growth, as global finance leaders meet in
Shanghai to try to agree on confidence-building measures for the
world economy.
The communique repeats previous pledges from G20 finance
ministers not to engage in competitive currency devaluations,
but adds a mention of the risk a "potential UK exit from the
European Union" would pose to the world economy.
At the same time the draft suggests that markets' recent
ructions have been overreactions to economic anxieties that do
not reflect economic fundamentals.
"While recognising these challenges, we nevertheless judge
that the magnitude of recent market volatility has not reflected
the underlying fundamentals of the global economy," the draft
said.
