CHENGDU, China, July 23 The G20 economies will
reiterate their determination to use all policy tools,
individually and collectively, to achieve their goal of strong,
sustainable and balanced growth, according to a draft of the G20
communique seen by Reuters on Saturday.
"We are making further progress towards the implementation
of our growth strategies, as is indicated by the preliminary
assessment of the international organizations as well as results
from our enhanced peer reviews, but we also acknowledge that
more needs to be done," the draft said.
"We reaffirm our previous exchange rate commitments,
including that we will refrain from competitive devaluations and
we will not target our exchange rates for competitive purposes.
We will resist all forms of protectionism," it said.
The communique also said that the G20 hopes to see Britain
as a close partner of the European Union, and that the economies
were well positioned to proactively address the potential
economic and financial consequences of Britain's decision to
leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)