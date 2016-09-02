* Excess capacity is a global problem - vice finmin

* Excess capacity requires global solutions - vice finmin

* China has pledged to quicken pace of capacity cuts (Adds context, background)

HANGZHOU, China, Sept 2 China's industrial overcapacity problems have arisen mainly due to slower global demand, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday ahead of the G20 summit in Hangzhou.

Excess capacity is a global problem requiring global solutions, Zhu said, echoing a line from a communique issued by G20 finance ministers and central bankers in July.

Excess steel capacity in particular has been a hot-button issue for many G20 countries this year, amid a slowdown in global demand that has led to a steel glut, layoffs and idled mills.

China looks set to export a record amount of steel this year, creating frictions with its major trading partners.

Rising steel prices have complicated Beijing's efforts to reduce capacity, but it has pledged to quicken the pace of its industrial capacity cuts, particularly in steel, after falling behind earlier in the year. It produces half the world's steel.

In the July gathering of G20 ministers, they cautioned that subsidies and other types of support from governments or government-sponsored institutions can cause market distortions and contribute to global excess capacity.

China is looking to use market principles to address industrial overcapacity, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu said on Friday. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)