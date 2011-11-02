CANNES, France Nov 2 China's deputy finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Wednesday that Bejiing could not consider raising its investment in Europe's EFSF bailout fund given the lack of detail on proposals to leverage it.

Zhu, speaking on the eve of a G20 heads of state summit in the French Riviera resort of Cannes, said he hoped that uncertainty over a week-old euro zone crisis plan, sparked by Greece's call for a referendum on the package, could be contained.

"Like our European friends, we did not expect the Greek (call for a) referendum," Zhu told reporters. (Reporting by Gui Qing Koh; Writing by Catherine Bremer)