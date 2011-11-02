HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 9 at 10:35 A.M. EST/1535 GMT
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
CANNES, France Nov 2 China's deputy finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Wednesday that Bejiing could not consider raising its investment in Europe's EFSF bailout fund given the lack of detail on proposals to leverage it.
Zhu, speaking on the eve of a G20 heads of state summit in the French Riviera resort of Cannes, said he hoped that uncertainty over a week-old euro zone crisis plan, sparked by Greece's call for a referendum on the package, could be contained.
"Like our European friends, we did not expect the Greek (call for a) referendum," Zhu told reporters. (Reporting by Gui Qing Koh; Writing by Catherine Bremer)
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
CAIRO, Feb 9 The Egyptian pound strengthened at banks as foreign investor confidence picked up and backlogs of U.S. dollar orders to finance imports eased, bankers and economists told Reuters on Thursday.