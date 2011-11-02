CANNES, France Nov 2 China sees Europe remaining a key investment area for the foreseeable future, Zhang Tao, director of the international department at the Chinese central bank, said on Wednesday.

Zhang was speaking in the French Riviera resort of Cannes on the eve of a G20 summit which will be dominated by the euro zone debt crisis and efforts to coax China into contributing to the bloc's EFSF rescue fund. (Reporting by Gui Qing Koh; Writing by Catherine Bremer)