SHANGHAI Feb 25 China's vice finance minister on Thursday said the world cannot solely rely on monetary and fiscal policy to deal with its economic challenges.

"We do recognise the risk the global economy faces," said vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance, referring to recent downgrading of global growth by the IMF and the World Bank and OECD.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Pete Sweeney and Sam Holmes)