SHANGHAI Feb 25 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble urged G20 nations on Thursday to avoid currency
devaluation to improve competitiveness.
"I could personally envisage a rather different monetary
policy for Germany," Schaeuble said, adding low interest rates
were pushing Germany's trade surpluses higher.
Schaeuble also said that the euro exchange rate was too weak
for Germany and that the European Central Bank's (ECB) loose
monetary policy was behind higher current account surpluses in
his country.
