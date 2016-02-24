BERLIN Feb 24 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a German media interview published on Wednesday that excessively loose monetary policy carries risks, and pressed the U.S. central bank to provide more clarity on its policy outlook.

"The road of too easy money finally leads to misfortune," Schaeuble told German news agency dpa, adding that a G20 meeting in Shanghai this week had to focus on creating sustainable growth through more investment and better overall conditions.

The veteran politician said there were conflicting signals on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy and that he would urge central bankers at the G20 meeting to be more reliable in their communication.

