CHENGDU, China, July 24 Finance leaders of the
Group of G20 economies gathered in the southwestern Chinese city
of Chengdu for a two-day meeting to discuss issues affecting the
global economy ranging from growing dissatisfaction with
globalisation and industrial overcapacity to risks from Brexit.
Following are highlights of comments made at the G20 meeting
and related events:
BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER PHILIP HAMMOND
"What will start to reduce uncertainty is when we are able to
set out more clearly the kind of arrangement we envisage going
forward with the European Union. If our European Union partners
respond to such a vision positively - obviously it will be
subject to negotiation - so that there is a sense perhaps later
this year that we are all on the same page in terms of where we
expect to be going, I think that will send a reassuring signal
to the business community and to markets.
"It makes sense that we go into that (formal EU) negotiation
well prepared with our own objectives clearly shaped...We have
to do that before the start of the process because when we start
that process we need to hit the ground running because we have
only got two years to complete the negotiation.
"Both of them (German leader Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande) have completely understood what we
are trying to do and have accepted that we should be given the
space and the time to prepare ourselves properly for this
negotiating process."
U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY JACK LEW
"Our view on Turkey is that we support the democratically
elected government in Turkey and as Turkey responds to the
attempted coup, we very much urge that actions be taken
consistent with the rule of law. I think that there was a broad
view in the room that those principles are important and that
economic stability be maintained in Turkey."
"We had an agreement out of Shanghai to refrain from
competitive devaluation and to communicate very clearly with
each other. In the last few weeks we've had occasions to test
that as well...countries have honored the commitments they've
made at Shanghai."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"Our discussions were taking place in a spirit of
cooperation and willingness to tackle difficult issues. There
was a consensus around the table that more needs to be done to
share the benefits of growth and economic openness broadly
within and among countries.
"In this context, I noted that the G20 members are taking
actions to foster confidence and support growth. I welcome their
determination to use all policy tools - monetary, fiscal and
structural - individually and collectively to achieve strong,
sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth. Structural reforms
are particularly critical, as recent IMF work shows that
well-designed structural reforms can lift both short- and
long-term growth and make it more inclusive. Further trade
liberalisation is also crucial to bolster productivity and
global growth, while taking steps to ensure the gains from trade
are shared widely."
