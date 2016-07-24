(Repeats story published on Sunday with no changes to text)
* Brexit impact dominates G20 discussions
* Policymakers focus on lifting weak global growth
* G20 acknowledges benefits of growth need to be better
shared
By William Schomberg and Elias Glenn
CHENGDU, China, July 24 The world's biggest
economies will work to support global growth and better share
the benefits of trade, policymakers said on Sunday after a
meeting dominated by the impact of Britain's exit from Europe
and fears of rising protectionism.
Philip Hammond, Britain's new finance minister, said the
uncertainty about Brexit would begin to abate once Britain laid
out a vision for a future relationship with Europe, which could
become clearer later this year.
But there could be volatility in financial markets
throughout the negotiations in the years ahead, Hammond said
after the meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from
the Group of 20 (G20) major economies in China's southwestern
city of Chengdu.
"What will start to reduce uncertainty is when we are able
to set out more clearly the kind of arrangement we envisage
going forward with the European Union," Hammond told reporters.
"If our European Union partners respond to such a vision
positively - obviously it will be subject to negotiation - so
that there is a sense perhaps later this year that we are all on
the same page in terms of where we expect to be going. I think
that will send a reassuring signal to the business community and
to markets."
A communique issued by the G20 ministers at the end of the
two-day meeting said Brexit, which dominated discussions, had
added to uncertainty in the global economy where growth was
"weaker than desirable". It added that members, however, were
"well positioned to proactively address the potential economic
and financial consequences".
"In light of recent developments, we reiterate our
determination to use all policy tools - monetary, fiscal and
structural - individually and collectively to achieve our goal
of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth."
The International Monetary Fund this week cut its global
growth forecasts because of the Brexit vote.
NEED TO LIFT GROWTH
Whereas monetary policy figured prominently in previous
meetings of G20 financial officials, Bank of France Governor
Francois Villeroy de Galhau said there was very little debate
this time and discussions focused instead on growth.
That was echoed by others.
There was broad consensus that the global economy needed
more growth, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told reporters,
while Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said it had been easier
to forge consensus because the global recovery remained weak.
The spectre of protectionism, highlighted not only by Brexit
but also by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald
Trump's "America First" rhetoric and talk of pulling out of
trade agreements, was also a focus for the policymakers.
"Not only Brexit but various risks of low growth remain, and
there was a lot of debate on the need of monitoring developments
including terrorism, geopolitical risks and refugees," said a
Japanese finance ministry official. "A lot of concerns were
voiced over spreading measures for protectionism."
In the communique, the G20 underscored "the role of open
trade policies and a strong and secure global trading system in
promoting inclusive global economic growth, and we will make
further efforts to revitalise global trade and lift investment".
It recognised problems wrought by industrial overcapacity,
particularly the steel sector, which had a negative impact on
trade and workers. Overcapacity was a "global issue which
requires collective responses".
"We also recognise that subsidies and other types of support
from governments or government-sponsored institutions can cause
market distortions and contribute to global excess capacity and
therefore require attention," the communique said.
Persistent concerns about the potential for competitive
currency devaluations were discussed, and the agreement to
refrain from them was in the communique but did not appear to
figure as prominently as in the ministers' February meeting in
Shanghai.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso expressed concern over
China's weakening yuan.
"If you ask me whether a weakening yuan is a good thing for
China, I cannot say so," he told reporters. "Whether up or down,
a rapid yuan movement is undesirable. "This is our stance. The
world too does not hope that only the yuan weakens, as it
doesn't do just good to the Chinese economy. It may boost
exports but it also raises import costs for China."
So-called "helicopter money" was not discussed, said Bank of
Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has repeatedly said
helicopter money was not under consideration.
"This G20 meeting did not discuss things seen as helicopter
money, or even the word helicopter money at all," he said.
Japanese markets have risen this month on speculation that
authorities, battling to revive an economy dogged by decades of
anemic inflation, will resort to using helicopter money,
possibly issuing perpetual bonds to underwrite public debt.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Gernot Heller, Tetsushi
Kajimoto, David Lawder and Kevin Yao; Writing by John Ruwitch;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)