LONDON Feb 4 A G20 commitment to growth-friendly spending policies at the bloc's upcoming meeting could be what is needed to lift the flagging world economy, the chief economist of global financial industry body IIF told Reuters in an interview.

Finance chiefs of the G20 bloc of big world economies will meet on Feb. 26-27 in Shanghai against the backdrop of apparent policymaker helplessness to calm markets, which have suffered one of the worst ever starts to a year.

Oil's collapse, capital outflows from China and the prospect of yuan devaluation are all stoking fears of a global recession.

Charles Collyns, chief economist and managing director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), said he hoped to see China outline a strategy for future exchange rate policy and reform at the event, with explicit backing from the G20.

But he said the G20 could take the initiative also on trying to repair the growth outlook.

"There is a genuine global problem still of lack of demand and over-reliance on monetary policy to combat low demand and deflationary forces," Collyns said.

"From an economist's perspective it would be highly favourable if the G20 could provide alternative sources of demand and one area would be fiscal policy," he said.

"Obviously you don't want to disrupt sustainable medium-term fiscal policy but if you can find a way to tip the balance of fiscal policy in a growth-friendly way, that would be supportive and take off some of the burden from central banks."

In some ways, the G20's dilemma is similar to what the bloc faced at its April 2009 meeting, which agreed on coordinated stimulus measures to avert global depression, including fiscal stimulus equivalent to 2 percent of gross domestic product.

Since then, central banks have slashed interest rates in a quest for economic recovery, often to zero or less, with the Bank of Japan the latest to take rates into negative territory.

Collyns said the 2009 moves had been helpful in the short term but had led to longer-term problems, with emerging markets, especially, still paying the price for that burst of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

"Barring a major setback I don't think the G20 will go in that direction again but what they may try to do is look for more growth-friendly balanced fiscal reforms, more infrastructure spending for instance."

The Washington-based IIF, a 500-member global association of the financial industry, will hold its own meeting of private sector leaders in Shanghai just before the G20 meeting.

Structural reforms are also urgently needed, in developing as well as advanced economies, Collyns said, highlighting growing income and wealth inequality across the globe.

"That's a challenge that has to be addressed much more forcefully than has been the case so far...we need short-term macro support but also ways to try and address much deeper problems in the global economy," he said.

On the yuan, many, including the Bank of Japan, have suggested China should strengthen capital curbs but Collyns said that would represent "a backward step" and undo much of Beijing's recent efforts to open up its economy.

"The key is for China to be very clear about how exactly it plans to deal with the current strains. And if the G20 can be supportive of a clear and credible commitment by China, that would be very helpful." (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Mark Heinrich)