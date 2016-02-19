WASHINGTON Feb 19 IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday that G20 finance ministers and central bank governors should focus on economic spillovers from their policy decisions when they meet in Shanghai next week.

"The G20 I think, is going to have to focus on spillovers, on spillbacks and on the combination of various policies in play at the moment," Lagarde told reporters after she was re-elected to a second five year term as the crisis lender's leader.

(Reporting By David Lawder)