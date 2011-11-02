CANNES, France Nov 2 China's deputy finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Wednesday that Group of 20 countries were discussing whether to boost the International Monetary Fund's resources to tackle the euro zone crisis.

Zhu was speaking on the eve of a G20 heads of state summit in the French Riviera resort of Cannes which is being dominated by Greece's call for a referendum on a rescue package agreed last week.