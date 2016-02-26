SHANGHAI Feb 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday countries should use all policy levers available, including fiscal, monetary and structural, to support their economies but avoid competitive currency devaluations.

Speaking in Shanghai, where G20 financial leaders are meeting on Friday and Saturday, Lew told reporters China needed to stick to its reform agenda and communicate its policies clearly, especially on the yuan exchange rate. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Adam Jourdan; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)