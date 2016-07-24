CHENGDU, China, July 24 Japanese Finance
Minister Taro Aso welcomed on Sunday that G20 finance leaders
reaffirmed their support for currency market stability in a
communique issued at the end of a two-day meeting.
Aso, speaking to reporters after the G20 meeting in the
southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, voiced concerns about
declines in the Chinese yuan, saying that it was undesirable for
rapid currency movement and that a weaker yuan was not
necessarily good for China's economy.
A senior finance ministry official also said Japan fully
supports the G20 stance against competitive currency
devaluation.
Speaking at the same news conference, Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said he would decide policy appropriately at its
next rate review later this month, taking into account the need
to hit its 2 percent inflation goal as early as possible.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)